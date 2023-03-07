Trans athlete ban legislation set for U.S. House committee hearing Wednesday

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce announced Monday that federal legislation designed to keep transgender girls and women from competing in sport with cisgender women will be the subject of a hearing Wednesday.

H.R. 734, dubbed the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” was reintroduced by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) last month. The measure is an amendment to Title IX that would state, “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Within that definition, the bill also states, “It shall be a violation for a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.”

Steube said the catalyst for the bill was Lia Thomas’ success at last year’s NCAA swimming and diving championships. The University of Pennsylvania swimmer, who is trans, won the national championship.

Steube contends that Thomas’ win “robbed” the second-place finisher, Emma Weyant of the University of Virginia and a Florida native, of the 500-freestyle title. Thomas competed last season, according to then-exisiting NCAA guidelines, and is recognized as the legitimate winner, despite what Steube says.

In the previous Democratic-controlled Congress, the bill twice failed to move to the House floor and a vote. This third attempt, with the House under GOP control, could be the charm. The committee’s chair, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) is a staunch supporter, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has voiced consistent support for such legislation, including hosting prominent anti-inclusion politicians and figures on National Girls and Women in Sports Day in February.

However, the bill has almost no chance of passing the Democratic Senate and would also face a veto by President Biden should it ever reach his desk.

After the announcement of Wednesday’s hearing opposition voices spoke out immediately. The Congressional Equality Caucus, Democratic Women’s Caucus and the National Women’s Law Center put forth statements criticizing the committee’s decision to give the bill a hearing.

“This is not about girls’ and women’s sports. It’s about attacking trans kids,” Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said Monday. “This sports ban is just the opening salvo in their larger efforts to limit the rights of and demonize the LGBTQI+ community, and the Equality Caucus will do everything it can to defeat it.”

Athlete Ally also put forth a statement Monday criticizing the measure as a federal equivalent to the nationwide wave of anti-trans legislation in statehouses across the country.

“This bill is part of an ongoing, coordinated national effort to erase transgender children from public life,” Athlete Ally Executive Director Hudson Taylor said. “Any policy that would apply the same standards to a child and a professional athlete is not a policy genuinely designed to protect anyone. It is my deepest hope that transgender kids will never have to feel the isolation, exclusion and othering that this legislation is seeking to enshrine in law.”