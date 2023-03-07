 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Minnesota Wild are latest NHL team to cave to homophobia, abandon Pride jerseys

The Wild had announced players would wear rainbow jerseys. Then they quietly deleted web pages and didn’t.

By Cyd Zeigler
Calgary Flames v Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild players like Marcus Johansson were supposed to wear LGBT Pride jerseys for their warm-ups, until the team caved to homophobia.
Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild chose to abandon its plan for players to wear LGBT-Pride-inspired warm-up jerseys for their NHL game tonight against the Calgary Flames. The team had previously announced they would be worn.

The snub to the LGBT community was first noticed by The Athletic writer Michael Russo, who covers the NHL and the Wild specifically.

The Wild did change their Twitter avatar to a rainbow-colored logo, and Russo said various players did use Pride Tape on their warm-up sticks.

The latter had been announced previously by the club on the event website. Interestingly, Google says that website was updated just before the start of the match. It’s unknown whether that site had previously mentioned the jerseys being worn.

Regardless, the team had Pride jerseys all ready to be auctioned off (for charity, we presume). That website has been quietly removed.

It’s just the latest disappointment to come out of the the NHL, which for years has seemingly helped lead a charge toward LGBT inclusion in sports. Now the Wild join the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers player Ivan Provorov as having abandoned a Pride-jersey warm-up initiative.

It’s also not the first time the Wild have upset LGBT fans. In 2018, the club’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” event didn’t acknowledge the LGBT community alongside other outreach groups.

To keep things in context, the Wild have made outreach efforts. You can see some of the things the club did do in and around the event on the website.

Yet the announcement of Pride jerseys — only to abandon the plan due to a player or two complaining — is another slap in the face of a community that is currently going through some things.

Hopefully the Wild do what the Flyers did, tell the public who the problem was, and let him answer questions from the media. The way this is being handled by the Wild so far — quietly, deleting web pages with no announcement — is shady at best.

