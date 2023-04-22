Another historic first in international pro wrestling occurred last week, as out non-binary commentator Veda Scott became the first out LGBTQ person to call a New Japan Pro Wrestling event in the company’s 51-year lineage.

Scott, a multi-time champion pro wrestler in their own right, joined Ring of Honor lead commentator Ian Riccaboni and regular NJPW Strong announcer Alex Kozlov to call NJPW’s “Capital Collision” event in Washington, D.C. last Saturday.

The event marked the latest benchmark in Scott’s journey in the pro wrestling broadcast booth. Scott previously appeared on commentary for All Elite Wrestling during its Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament in 2020 and IMPACT Wrestling’s “Knockouts Knockdown” event in 2021.

Scott was also part of the broadcast team the following night at NJPW’s “Collision In Philadelphia” event.

Scott has built their profile as a go-to broadcaster in many prominent independent promotions in recent years, appearing regularly for Game Changer Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling, Wrestling Revolver and Hoodslam, among others.

In addition to their work in pro wrestling, Scott is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ and gender-diverse people within the wrestling world. Their regular messages of encouragement and tireless critique of the binary nature with which gender is treated within pro wrestling have made them a prominent figure to LGBTQ fans and allies alike.

Scott celebrated their NJPW debut via social media after the show.

“Hey, y’all — we did it,” Scott said. “No matter what the future holds — tonight, we made history. Thank you for the endless support and endless encouragement. I’m so happy to be here.”