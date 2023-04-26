Spanish pro soccer player comes out as gay by sharing picture kissing his boyfriend

It’s been a great week for Alberto Lejárraga. The pro Spanish goalie got promoted to a higher pro league; and now, he’s publicly come out as gay.

Lejárraga’s tweet was perfect: he posted two adorable photos kissing his boyfriend to accompany his announcement.

“Thank you for always being by my side, during the good and the bad,” he wrote. “This time it was our turn to live the beauty of this moment.”

He added two red heart emojis to punctuate his loving message.

In addition, Lejárraga included pictures of his family.

Muchas gracias por estar siempre a mi lado, en las buenas y en las no tan buenas! Esta vez nos tocó vivir lo bonito de esto! GRACIAS ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gwsvZQztDW — Alberto Lejárraga (@alberto_leja) April 25, 2023

Lejárraga, 28, plays for Marbella FC, which competes in the fifth level of Spain’s soccer league system, Tercera Federación.

The Mirror says he earned a promotion to the fourth-tier, Segunda Federación, following a 1-0 victory Sunday.

In the above photos, Lejárraga’s boyfriend is also wearing his soccer jersey, which is a nice touch. It’s great to see that his partner is fully supportive.

Lejárraga is the second male pro soccer player in Spain to publicly come out this year. Jakub Jankto, who plays in Spain’s top division, La Liga, came out as gay in February.

While Major League Soccer has had two active players come out publicly — Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin — the European leagues haven’t followed. Jankto, a native of the Czech Republic, is the first active pro player in Spain to publicly come out.

Now, Lejárraga is the second. The reaction to his news has been resoundingly positive.

“Thank you, for being brave and not hiding and being free!!! THANK YOU,” wrote one follower.

“I want to tell you that you are brave and congratulations,” said another.

“Love you for being who you are: brave, honest, respectful, intelligent. You deserve all the good that the future holds for you and you will always be supported by the people who truly love you,” added a third.

Indeed. With a loving boyfriend and family by his side, Lejárraga seems to have an incredible amount of support on and off the pitch.

We can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next as his true self.