The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to be honored with the team’s Community Hero Award at their LGBTQ Pride Night on June 16.

The Dodgers had come under heavy scrutiny from the LGBTQ community after canceling the Sisters’ appearance at Pride Night when some Catholics and conservatives attacked the move. The Sisters have for decades served many diverse communities, most notably helping AIDS patients in the 1980s and 1990s when the Catholic Church turned them away.

The Dodgers called the work of the Sisters “lifesaving” and offered an apology to the LGBTQ community:

Dodgers President Stan Kasten told Outsports that re-inviting the Sisters to Pride Night is the right thing to do.

“We moved too quickly,” Kasten told Outsports. “Since then we’ve had the opportunity to do a lot more talking, a lot more reading and most importantly a lot more listening. We met with the sisters earlier today, we expressed our apology, asked them to be part of our Pride night and they have accepted.”

Various LGBTQ organizations last week had quickly distanced themselves from the Dodgers’ Pride Night, including the LGBTQ Community Center and LA Pride. Now organizations are back in, supporting the Sisters and supporting the Dodgers Pride Night.

“We are proud to stand with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and will join them at Pride Night to honor their many important contributions to our movement,” the LGBTQ Center said in a statement. “The Dodgers’ course correction and the conversations we have had with the organization’s leadership since last week demonstrates the version of allyship we have come to expect from the team over the years. The Center will always strive to hold our corporate partners accountable—which means so much more than waving a rainbow flag.”

The Dodgers have built the world’s largest, most successful Pride Night in sports. This year celebrates 10 years of the team’s official annual event.

You can get tickets to Dodgers Pride Night here.