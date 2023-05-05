Out MLW star Alex Kane will challenge for the MLW World Heavyweight championship

Pro wrestling may soon see its second out LGBTQ male world champion ever. Major League Wrestling announced out wrestler Alex Kane will challenge MLW World Heavyweight champion Hammerstone for his title.

The match will take place at MLW’s “Never Say Never” event at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on July 8, which will also be the first event to broadcast on FITE as part of a new agreement between the two parties.

Kane earned the championship bout by winning MLW’s annual Battle Riot match, a 40-person elimination bout. Kane eliminated more than 10 competitors in the match on his way to claiming his number one contendership.

Since June 1, 2019 @AlexHammerstone has reigned as champion without interruption. What happens July 8? Never Say Never.

If Kane defeats Hammerstone, he will become only the second out LGBTQ male world champion in pro wrestling history. AC Mack, the No. 1-ranked wrestler on the 2022 QWI 200 broke that barrier last January when he defeated Alex Shelley for the IWTV Independent Wrestling World championship.

“The Suplex Assassin” is no stranger to MLW gold. He reigned as MLW National Openweight champion for 229 days, until losing the title in June 2022. That title win made Kane the first out LGBTQ wrestler to hold an MLW championship in the company’s history.

Hammerstone, who is currently recovering from a torn adductor muscle, will enter the match as the second-longest reigning MLW World Heavyweight champion in company history, holding the title for more than 600 days and notching 15 successful title defenses during that time.