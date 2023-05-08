Bob Huggins, the Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach at the University of West Virginia, used gay slurs to refer to fans of Xavier, against whom he used to coach annually while at Cincinnati. The incident was first reported by Awful Announcing.

Now Huggins has issued a pretty meaningless statement that fails to mention the LGBTQ community.

He mentioned an episode during which Xavier fans reportedly threw rubber penises onto a basketball court, seemingly during a game.

In talking to 700 WLW’s Bill Cunningham on Monday, Cunningham suggested the episode came during “transgender night.”

“It was a cross town shoot out,” Huggins said. “Yeah what it was was all those f*gs, those Catholic f*gs. They were envious they didn’t have one.”

⚠️ Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/JTftGx9rQE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2023

Over his career he’s taken a couple teams to the Final Four, though he hasn’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2008.

How many more chances will he have to do that? Even a Hall of Famer can be undone with this kind of language, and to say it twice — then make a transgender joke — means he didn’t even consider his use of it the first time.

Huggins issued a statement Monday afternoon, failing to mention the LGBTQ community he offended. That, sadly, is an age-old tactic of not actually apologizing but wanting to say you did.

Stay tuned...