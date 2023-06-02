Professional sports teams and leagues across North America are celebrating Pride Month, in honor of the courage, freedom and boldness the LGBTQ community continues to show the world.
Despite efforts from some anti-LGBT forces over the last few months, these sports organizations are lining up to share their support for the community.
This is likely not an exhaustive list, but we have been regularly reviewing the social-media presence of pro teams across the United States and Canada, and we’ve found all of these teams and leagues changing their social-media avatars to a logo enshrined in the LGBT Pride colors. We’ll keep updating as we can.
For this we’ve focused on the five major men’s sports leagues in North America plus the Canadian Football League, and two major women’s sports leagues. If there’s someone else we should include, let us know.
Interestingly, the WNBA currently has the highest level of buy-in from teams, while their male partner the NBA has the lowest.
We know that more teams and leagues will be added to the list as Pride Nights and other events come to pass.
Of course, this is just a small part of the Pride Month outreach by organizations across sports, but it’s a visible one. Many of these will not have their logos a rainbow for the entire Pride Month, but they did at one point.
If we have missed someone, please let us know.
LEAGUES
Canadian Football League
Major League Baseball
Major League Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
Women’s National Basketball Association
TEAMS
CFL (5/9, 56%)
BC Lions
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Ottawa Redblacks
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Toronto Argonauts
MLB (7/30, 23%)
Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets
Oakland A’s
Philadelphia Phillies
San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
MLS (14/29, 48%)
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
FC Cincinnati
DC United
Houston Dynamo FC
LAFC
LA Galaxy
New England Revolution
Orlando City SC
Philadelphia Union
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders FC
Toronto FC
NBA (3/30, 10%)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Utah Jazz
NFL (9/32, 28%)
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
NHL (11/32, 34%)
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Colorado Avalanche
Los Angeles Kings
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
Ottawa Senators
Seattle Kraken
Toronto Maple Leafs
NWSL (9/12, 75%)
Houston Dash
Kansas City Current
NJ/NY Gotham FC
North Carolina Courage
OL Reign
Orlando Pride
Portland Thorns FC
Racing Louisville FC
Washington Spirit
WNBA (11/12, 92%)
Atlanta Dream
Chicago Sky
Connecticut Sun
Dallas Wings
Indiana Fever
Las Vegas Aces
Los Angeles Sparks
Minnesota Lynx
New York Liberty
Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm
