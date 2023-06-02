Professional sports teams and leagues across North America are celebrating Pride Month, in honor of the courage, freedom and boldness the LGBTQ community continues to show the world.

Despite efforts from some anti-LGBT forces over the last few months, these sports organizations are lining up to share their support for the community.

This is likely not an exhaustive list, but we have been regularly reviewing the social-media presence of pro teams across the United States and Canada, and we’ve found all of these teams and leagues changing their social-media avatars to a logo enshrined in the LGBT Pride colors. We’ll keep updating as we can.

For this we’ve focused on the five major men’s sports leagues in North America plus the Canadian Football League, and two major women’s sports leagues. If there’s someone else we should include, let us know.

Interestingly, the WNBA currently has the highest level of buy-in from teams, while their male partner the NBA has the lowest.

We know that more teams and leagues will be added to the list as Pride Nights and other events come to pass.

Of course, this is just a small part of the Pride Month outreach by organizations across sports, but it’s a visible one. Many of these will not have their logos a rainbow for the entire Pride Month, but they did at one point.

If we have missed someone, please let us know.

LEAGUES

Canadian Football League

Major League Baseball

Major League Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

Women’s National Basketball Association

TEAMS

CFL (5/9, 56%)

BC Lions

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ottawa Redblacks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Toronto Argonauts

MLB (7/30, 23%)

Baltimore Orioles

New York Mets

Oakland A’s

Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

MLS (14/29, 48%)

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

DC United

Houston Dynamo FC

LAFC

LA Galaxy

New England Revolution

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders FC

Toronto FC

NBA (3/30, 10%)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers

Utah Jazz

NFL (9/32, 28%)

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

NHL (11/32, 34%)

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Colorado Avalanche

Los Angeles Kings

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

Ottawa Senators

Seattle Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs

NWSL (9/12, 75%)

Houston Dash

Kansas City Current

NJ/NY Gotham FC

North Carolina Courage

OL Reign

Orlando Pride

Portland Thorns FC

Racing Louisville FC

Washington Spirit

WNBA (11/12, 92%)

Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun

Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever

Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx

New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury

Seattle Storm

