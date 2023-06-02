Pride-themed pro wrestling events have quickly become a staple of Pride month festivities thanks to the exponential growth of out LGBTQ wrestling talent and members of the rainbow family taking the reins of pro wrestling promotions.

Last year saw the most events centered on the LGBTQ community, whether led by LGBTQ people or aimed directly at celebrating the community, and this year is shaping up to match it with events across the U.S. and beyond.

That’s why Outsports will be maintaining a regularly updated list of Pride-themed pro wrestling events again this year, because we all need some graps to recharge for the fight against anti-LGBTQ chuds trying to criminalize our existence.

Hoodslam “The New Hoodslam” - June 2 - Oakland, Calif. - Fite

The New #Hoodslam 6/2/23

Continental Club #Oakland



World Warriors fill the void and look to plant their flag on freshly bloodied soil;

An all New, All Different Hoodslam.



Tix on eventbrite: https://t.co/nV9lV8XfZT pic.twitter.com/vBi6llu14J — Hoodslam (@HOODSLAM) May 7, 2023

The world of Hoodslam is entering new territory, hence the event name. Beloved Hoodslammers and championships have been wiped from existence, leading to new factions, a new intergalactic baddie only known as Her and an uncertain future ready to be written by those who claim these new Hoodslam grounds. Also, Allie Katch and Vipress are scheduled to battle over the Best Athlete in the Bay golden fannypacks and definitely not kiss.

DEFY Wrestling “For Pride” - June 3 - White Center, Wash.

[ BREAKING ]



WE ARE BACK!!@lariat_bar presents: DEFY: FOR PRIDE

***Sponsored by BACARDI***



Join us in support of the LGBTQ+ Community at the annual White Center Pride Festival on JUNE 3!!



Matches start at 1pm outside LARIAT BAR

[9827 16th Ave SW] - FREE! pic.twitter.com/gIZ6H8NPku — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) May 23, 2023

DEFY Wrestling is known throughout the country as one of the pillars of Pacific Northwest pro wrestling, and it will host its “For Pride” event for the second year in a row. The show will coincide with White Center Pride in the Seattle area and showcase top PNW names.

Full Queer “Pride or Die” - June 4 - Richmond, Calif.

TQIF (Thank Queers It’s Friday) June 4th, @FullQueer presents #PrideOrDie

Tickets are on sale now and we will be announcing matches in the next few weeks! ️‍⚧️ ️‍ https://t.co/1g09B4q1NR pic.twitter.com/sLxsDhjipG — FullQueer (@FullQueer) April 28, 2023

Full Queer continues to infuse LGBTQ advocacy and outward celebration of queer elders and leaders with its pro wrestling presentation. On its two-year anniversary, Full Queer is celebrating in style. The long-awaited one-on-one bout between Lone Star champion Anton Voorhees and Ashton Starr is finally happening, the first Rainbow Royale match will crown a new Princex of Pride champion and LGBTQ heavy hitters Dark Sheik, Myloboo Barbie and Dillon McQueen are scheduled to appear.

POWW Entertainment “You Better Work” - June 4 - Lombard, Ill.

Get ready for a double dose of POWW Entertainment!



5/3: Our annual Summer Xplosion event!



5/4: POWW Entertainment's first pride show, You Better Work!



Both at the Brauer House in Lombard, IL! Don't miss the hottest ticket in town! pic.twitter.com/Iu4ErbC6j8 — POWW Entertainment (@POWWEntertainm1) May 14, 2023

POWW Entertainment will host its first Pride show ever, bringing together the most notable LGBTQ names in Chicago independent wrestling. The card is highlighted by a match between Mateo Valentine and LGBTQ icon EFFY and will feature other notable names, including Joey Mayberry, DFB Greg Murray and Hayley Shadows.

880 Wrestling - Every Thursday - New Kensington, Pa. - Twitch/YouTube

The Pittsburgh area gets its weekly underground pro wrestling fix every Thursday thanks to MV Young’s co-founded 880 Wrestling. The show regularly features students trained by Young and Ganon Jones Jr. in addition to notable indie names, including Tatiana, Sazzy Boatright and MV Young himself.

Purpose Wrestling “Rainbows and Hand Grenades” - June 9 - Wimbledon, London

Rainbows & Hand Grenades is one week away!



A celebration of Pride Month with great pro-wrestling, all in favour of @aktcharity!



All these great matches plus a Scramble!



Friday, 9 June

Wimbledon, London



Tickets going fast! Get yours now:

https://t.co/uhObZxSdgR pic.twitter.com/YMkFe71eDw — Purpose Wrestling (@wrestlepurpose) June 2, 2023

Top out LGBTQ talents in the U.K. are ready to pound the Purpose Wrestling mat as the growth of Pride-themed shows widens in the region. Scheduled to appear are Skye Smitson, Harley Hudson, Tyler Adams, Act Two and Billy Haze among others, and the show’s profits will benefit LGBTQ advocacy organization AKT, which offers support to LGBTQ youth experiencing houselessness and/or dangerous living situations.

PCW “Pride Of The Ring” - June 10 - Blackpool, England

Latest reminder that @sam_gradwell will be wearing full makeup, dress & wig at @PCW_UK's Pride of the Ring..



..some Yoghurts don't read the fine print..



LAST DRAG STANDING - first time EVER



June 10th. pic.twitter.com/imdXSowIsS — Priscilla QOTR (@Priscillaqotr) May 30, 2023

Preston City Wrestling’s annual celebration of British LGBTQ pro wrestling returns this year during Blackpool Pride. PCW champion Priscilla, Che Monet, Harley Hudson, Commander Sterling and a slew of top LGBTQ names across the pond are scheduled to appear, plus a special appearance by LGBTQ wrestling legend Peter Thornly (aka Kendo Nagasaki).

UGWA “More Gay Shit 2” - June 11 - San Francisco, Calif.

The Underground Wrestling Alliance and PrideStyle Pro partner up once again to bring more queer wrestling to the Bay Area with notable talents up and down the card. Sandra Moone will defend her PrideStyle title against Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora World champion Trish Adora, Myloboo Barbie and The Heartbeatrs challenge for the UGWA Tag Team titles and Funny Bone, Rosie Fingers, Dark Sheik and Anton Voorhees are also set for action.

Naptown All-Pro Wrestling “Already Chose” - June 11 - Indianapolis, Ind.

JUST SIGNED



✨✨



NAP Already Chose

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

In Efforts To Curb Gun Violence on Indy Youth



Also:

- Founders 4-Way

- MWT Chain: Shaw vs John

- Priest vs Bengston

+ More



Sponsorships Available, DM for Info

Presale ️ start at $15 link in reply pic.twitter.com/9CBz6FMaeH — Naptown All Pro-Wrestling (@NaptownAllPro) June 1, 2023

Naptown continues its mission of bringing pro wrestling back to Indianapolis and curb gun violence on the city’s youth with their latest event. The card features a four-way bout between the promotion’s founders (sans J-Rose), a promising match between Adam Priest and Darian Bengston and features out LGBTQ talents on the rise, including Victor Analog and Noah Veil.

Wrestle Drag “Sounds Gay, I’m In” - June 17 - Mesa, Ariz.

Wrestle Drag continues to hold down LGBTQ pro wrestling in Arizona, and their latest event features a monumental winner take all double title match as IZW Heavyweight champion Charles Cassus, Wrestle Drag champion Bryce Saturn and Main Event Daniels battle for both belts. The event also features Jamie Senegal, Gin Sevani, Da Shade, Bryn Thorne and Honest John.

Enjoy Wrestling “Something To Write Home About” - June 17 - Millvale, Pa.

Enjoy Wrestling presents:

SOMETHING TO WRITE HOME ABOUT

Sat. June 17th 7PM ET

LIVE @ Mr. Smalls Theatre



- Edith Surreal vs. Su Yung

- Ray Lyn vs. Miyu Yamashita

- Production vs. Bird Law

+ MORE



Presented by @lions_by.



TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

at https://t.co/dnF4yB3hxL pic.twitter.com/mYUClOYYQ0 — Enjoy Wrestling (@EnjoyWrestle) May 2, 2023

Every Enjoy Wrestling show feels like a Pride show thanks to the company’s queer-dominated roster, and the Pittsburgh-area company is ready for more. The show will feature new Enjoy Wrestling champion Edith Surreal in her first title defense against “The Undead Bride” Su Yung. It also features Gummiboar and The Runway in a Fashionista Street Fight and Enjoy Tag Team champions The Production defending their titles against the team of “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Veda Scott, collectively known as Bird Law.

Pro Wrestling After Dark “Pride 2” - June 17 - Atlantic City, N.J.

Saturday, June 17th We return to the Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City with PRIDE 2!



See the best available LGBTQ talent as well as allies coming together to kick ass under some rainbow lights!#Wwe #aew #roh #gcw #prowrestling #LGBTQ

Tickets ️‍ https://t.co/4L3KJgrvSZ pic.twitter.com/zWN0N6x6zV — Pro Wrestling After Dark (@PWafterdark) April 28, 2023

New Jersey-based Pro Wrestling After Dark will host its second Pride event this year featuring a battle for the PWAD Pride title between two AEW stars, champion Sonny Kiss and challenger Abadon. The card also boasts some of the most well known LGBTQ names on the East Coast, including Billy Dixon, MSP, Higher Society, Broken Doll Roxy, Angel Metro, The Whisper, Sazzy Boatright, Eris Spiral, Theo Ivory & Vince Ceres.

F1RST Wrestling “Wrestlepalooza” - June 18 - Minneapolis, Minn.

Minnesota’s premier pro wrestling promotion once again brings its Pride-themed celebration to the historic First Avenue venue this year. Uptown VFW champion Devon Monroe is scheduled to defend his title on the show, and will also feature EFFY, Allie Katch and more out LGBTQ talent yet to be announced.

Big Valley Wrestling “Loud & Proud Vol. 3” - June 24 - Las Vegas, Nev.

For the third year in a row, Big Valley Wrestling will hold its annual Pride-themed event to benefit the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada. The card packs plenty of punch with names like Dark Sheik, Papa Jace, Jamie Senegal, Kidd Bandit, Charles Cassus and Trish Adora scheduled for competition.

PrideStyle Pro “Violence Diversified 2” - June 30 - Las Vegas, Nev.





Sandra Moone (c)

Papa Jace

Bodhi Young Prodigy

Jai Vidal

Can't Stop Jamaal

G-Sharpe





6/30 • 7PM Door

️ https://t.co/60mAPRmUXf pic.twitter.com/bvGtMRLbwC — PrideStyle Inclusive Pro Wrestling (@PrideStylePro) May 12, 2023

One year after crowning the first PrideStyle champion at “Violence Diversified,” the Las Vegas-based company returns to the annual event with a hefty title main event in tow. Sandra Moone defends her title against Papa Jace, Jai Vidal, Bodhi Young Prodigy, G-Sharpe and Can’t Stop Jamal in a Spotlight Scramble match. The card also features Bryn Thorne vs. Trish Adora and Gin Sevani, The Exiled, Richie Coy, Tommy Purr and Johnnie Robbie.

Did we miss any? Let us know!