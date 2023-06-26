Dennis Rodman has long bucked trends in men’s sports.

The Basketball Hall of Fame player retired from the NBA with five NBA titles — two with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Chicago Bulls — after a 15-season career that saw him earn seven NBA All-Defensive First Teams and seven NBA rebounding titles.

On Sunday, the NBA legend walked at least part of the New York City Pride march wearing a skirt and greeting fans along the march route to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

He also wore a shirt that said “Live and Love.”

Rodman has long flirted with his gender expression, repeatedly appearing in public in drag or even a bride’s dress.

He’s also only been tied romantically to women, marrying Carmen Electra for a second and reportedly dating gay icon Madonna.

While he has repeatedly denied that he’s bisexual, it’s clear he loves pushing buttons and exploring attire outside gender norms.

Rodman recently attended a drag show in Chicago and brought his wallet with him.

It’s quite a statement for an NBA legend like Rodman to don a skirt and walk even part of the New York City Pride March. And we’re here for it.