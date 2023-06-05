IMPACT Wrestling is getting back into the Pride month spirit this year with the promotion’s first Pride photoshoot and the return of its Pride t-shirt, all to support LGBTQ organizations.

The pro wrestling company announced both Thursday. Front and center in the photo collection are Gisele Shaw, the first out trans wrestler signed by IMPACT Wrestling, and Jai Vidal, the first out gay male wrestler ever to sign with the company.

The two make a formidable pair in the ring on IMPACT programming, and it translates to the colorful and empowering images captured by out gay photographer Vincent Miller.

“Being able to work with other members of the LGBTQ community, as well as allies, meant so much to me,” Miller said. “It was very inspiring to work on this shoot, full of love and welcoming vibes from IMPACT Wrestling.”

The collection, which will be available later in June, also features a bevy of LGBTQ allies from the IMPACT roster, including Trinity, IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team champion Taylor Wilde, and Eddie and Alisha Edwards.

IMPACT is selling the collection in a Pride Month Photo Bundle that includes autographed photos with a portion of the sales going to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on addressing and curbing LGBTQ youth suicide.

A portion of all sales of the returning IMPACT Pride t-shirt, which features the IMPACT Wrestling logo cast in the rainbow colors of the Pride flag, going to the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Association (NAGAAA).

The initiative is the latest in a partnership between NAGAAA, best known for hosting the Gay Softball World Series, and IMPACT that began last year.

That partnership also saw Shaw speak during the Opening Ceremony of last year’s Gay Softball World Series in Dallas, amid efforts by the Texas state legislature to criminalize gender-affirming healthcare and trans women and girls’ ability to participate in female sports.

Both items will be available throughout Pride month via IMPACT Wrestling’s official online store.