French Open celebrates Pride Day and 10 years of marriage equality

The French Open — Roland-Garros — is celebrating Pride Day on June 7, in recognition of the 10-year anniversary of the nationwide legalization in France, the Associated Press has reported.

As part of the celebration, the official Roland Garros Twitter account has changed its avatar to a rainbow version of the organization’s logo. Roland Garros is another name for the French Open, which takes place at Stade Roland Garros.

It will also include Pride-themed lighting, and attendees will be able to get temporary Pride tattoos.

In 2013, France was the 13th country to make marriage equality for same-sex couples the law of the land.

In previous years, the US Open and Australian Open have celebrated the LGBTQ community in various ways, even if they don’t fall during Pride Month. Nick McCarvel, an out gay sports broadcaster and writer who focuses on tennis and Olympic sports, has been instrumental in creating this outreach at Grand Slams.