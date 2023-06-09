Major League Wrestling is getting a hefty dose of heavyweight realness as out pro wrestler O’Shay Edwards is ready to enter the fray.

The “Big Bad Kaiju” will make his singles debut for the promotion during tapings for its weekly program “MLW Fusion” on July 8. Edwards previously appeared for MLW during its “Battle Riot V” event, entering the titular 40-person match.

He isn’t entering the MLW ring as a lone wolf, though. MLW’s announcement revealed that Edwards is joining the promotion as a member of the dominant Bomaye Fight Club stable led by Alex Kane, the top contender to the MLW World Heavyweight championship.

“You know what they say about greatness…better late than never,” Edwards tweeted following the announcement.

July 8.https://t.co/QMKmBY4eY7 pic.twitter.com/DvnZmFhCcf — Death To Fake Heavyweights (@BigBadKaiju) June 5, 2023

MLW marks the latest high-profile pro wrestling promotion to which Edwards brings his mantra of “Death to Fake Heavyweights.” Edwards previously wrestled for Ring of Honor, helping his Shane Taylor Promotions teammates defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles on multiple occasions in 2021.

Edwards has also appeared in All Elite Wrestling, notable German promotion wXw and top independent promotions Enjoy Wrestling, ACTION Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling and Pro Wrestling VIBE.

Edwards will look to put the MLW roster on notice when he steps into the ring on July 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.