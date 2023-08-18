Rachel Daly has emerged as a star for England’s team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The out LGBTQ English striker also has American ties, having played for St. John’s in college, compiling 50 goals in three seasons.

In this Women’s World Cup, Daly has scored once — in the 86th minute of England’s 6-1 group stage win over China. She has scored 14 times for England since joining the national team in 2016.

She was previously reported to be in a relationship with Team USA’s Kristie Mewis. They have since parted ways, and Mewis is now dating Australia’s Sam Kerr, whom England dispatched in their semifinal match.

Daly will be integral to the success of England in the Women’s World Cup Final against Spain. Both teams have four out gay, lesbian or bi athletes that Outsports can identify.

Who will come out on top? We’ll find out this weekend.