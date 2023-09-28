Did Hector Neris shout a gay slur in the Astros-Mariners game?

Benches cleared and “bad blood” came to the fore at T-Mobile Park Wednesday as an alleged gay slur overshadowed the Houston Astros’ win over the Seattle Mariners.

The incident occurred when Houston was leading 4-3 in the sixth inning and reliever Hector Neris had just struck out Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners’ reigning AL Rookie of the Year.

Neris approached Rodriguez and shouted angrily in the direction of the 22-year-old, who appeared stunned. The home-plate umpire stepped forward in an attempt to keep the two players apart.

The benches and bullpens emptied before order was eventually restored, the Astros going on to win 8-3, increasing their advantage over the Mariners in the race for the third and final American League Wild Card playoff spot.

Post-game, Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez told reporters that he had been angered by what he heard Neris say to his teammate. According to the game story by The Seattle Times beat writer Adam Jude, “Suarez, in the on deck circle at the time, said that Neris yelled a homophobic slur at Rodriguez.”

“He [Neris] started talking bad words in Spanish,” said Suarez. “He tried doing something that’s not good for people who speak Spanish and know the statement. I was in the on-deck circle and heard that and it pissed me off.”

Knowing that Neris and Rodriguez — both from the Dominican Republic — have previously been on good terms, Suarez said he initially thought the exchange was some sort of joke between two friends.

But, he claimed, the slur Neris used was unacceptable.

“I was mad and let him know ‘why you do that? Why you do that to us? You want to enjoy your strikeout, enjoy your strikeout and go to your dugout. Don’t do that.’

“To chase Julio and do all that bullshit he did is for me, I don’t take that. That made me so mad. That’s why I said what I say to him and to them.”

Rodriguez did not speak to reporters afterwards, but a Mariners spokesman did convey the player’s feelings, claiming Rodriguez had been “shocked” by what Neris said and “didn’t feel like there was any animosity” between them.

For his part, Neris attempted to shrug off what happened, saying: “It’s part of the game and emotions. This situation today was nothing personal. I tried to make [the] team try to play hard.”

Meanwhile, on social media, lip-readers and linguists looked to determine exactly what had been said and the context.

Our Esquina, a vlog focused on Latino sports culture, cited Dominican baseball fan Kory Kosky’s account, claiming that the word ‘coño’ — the insult thought to have been used by Neris — might not be considered homophobic.

According to @kory_kosky, Neris told Rodriguez, “"Batea, Batea, batea coño, va de ahí"



Coño means different things throughout Latin America.

Neris essentially said, “Hit it, hit it. Hit it (f-cker). Get out of here.” https://t.co/l3tGo1iDNE — Our Esquina (@OurEsquina) September 28, 2023

Further investigation by the MLB is clearly required but Rodriguez’s reaction and Suarez’s interpretation suggests it was more than just a vulgarity.

Neris’ explosion seemed out of proportion given the context of where the teams were at in the game but the two players have history that likely contributed to it.

In June of 2022, Neris hit Rodriguez’s teammate Ty France with a pitch late in a close contest between the two teams. Rodriguez then followed with a two-run home run to blow the game open and pounded his chest in celebration. Shortly thereafter, Neris threw a pitch over Suarez’s head and got himself ejected.

Since Neris pounded his chest in a similar manner immediately after striking Rodriguez out last night, it’s very likely that he’s been holding onto that moment as a personal grudge for over a year.

Immediately post-game, both managers were asked for their take on the confrontation. Recent meetings between the two AL West rivals have often become heated.

“There’s been some bad blood here,” said the Astros’ Dusty Baker, well-regarded for his LGBTQ support. “It’s hard to accuse anybody or prove intent. Only the person that threw it knows the intent.

“If it was intentional, you’re messing with guys’ careers, especially this late, messing with guys’ playoff careers. I don’t know.”

Mariners manager Scott Servais said: “Julio and Hector, they know each other. There were things a couple of years ago.

“I didn't see all of it. The pitcher said something in Spanish and Julio certainly reacted to it. It happens, it’s a really emotional game.

“Guys are trying, they want to produce... you say something back and neither guy’s going to back down, that’s for sure.”