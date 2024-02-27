A rising star of Austrian soccer has issued a full-throated apology via Instagram after Rapid Vienna players, staff and officials took part in homophobic chanting.

The discriminatory behavior occurred after Rapid’s 3-0 derby home win over Austria Vienna on Sunday, after which videos circulated on social media.

In one clip, 25-year-old winger Marco Grüll can be seen singing alongside veteran striker Guido Burgstaller and assistant coach Stefan Kulovits, who is using a megaphone.

They chant in German: “Wir sind keine oaschwoamen Veilchen!” The phrase translates as: “We are not little ass-loving violets”, according to Austrian website Standpunkt.

Rapid Co-Trainer Stefan Kulovits sowie die Spieler Guido Burgstaller und Marco Grüll nach dem großen Wiener Derby gegen die Austria mit widerlicher Homophobie. Das hat weder im Fußball noch in der Gesellschaft etwas verloren.#SCRFAK https://t.co/n0wvTpCS2L — Michael Bonvalot (@MichaelBonvalot) February 26, 2024

The involvement of Grüll, who is a contender to play for Austria at this summer’s European Championship, has generated extra attention as it was recently announced that he will join one of Germany’s leading clubs Werder Bremen in the summer.

On Tuesday, he posted on Instagram: “I would like to take this opportunity to personally apologize to everyone for the words said after the Vienna Derby.

“We as players have a certain status and we were not in any way doing justice to that in this situation.

“I can only sincerely apologize and assure you that we will suffer the full consequences for this.

“Like my fellow players, I clearly distance myself from any kind of exclusion. Homophobia must not have a place in our society. In conclusion, I just have to say: SORRY!”

Rapid themselves issued a club statement on Tuesday, which included apologies from both Burgstaller and Kulovits.

The latter said: “In my circle of friends, there are people from all walks of life with different sexual orientations, I can only reiterate my sincere regret for the words we used.”

Austrian daily newspaper Die Presse reported that the Austrian Bundesliga had begun disciplinary proceedings against Rapid and the individuals responsible.

“The content of the videos is in no way consistent with the values ​​that football as a whole and the Austrian Bundesliga in particular stand for,” the league said in its statement, according to Die Presse.

“The role model effect of footballers, coaches and officials goes beyond what happens on the green pitch.”

It is understood that Rapid have a week to respond to the charges and could even face a points deduction, although a fine and one or more suspensions for those involved is more likely.