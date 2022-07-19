Yulimar Rojas, an out lesbian from Venezuela, continued her dominance by winning the gold medal in the triple jump at the World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday.

It was the third consecutive world track gold for Rojas, 26, who also won the gold medal at last year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics with a record jump. Rojas is arguably the most dominant individual sport LGBTQ athlete in the world right now.

Rojas, Outsports Female Athlete of the Year in 2020, won her latest gold with ease, dazzling the crowd in Oregon with a jump of 50 feet, 9 inches (15.47 meters), the second longest in the world track finals history.

“I wanted a longer jump, but I am happy to return to this beautiful stadium, to see the crowd,” said Rojas. “I came with the goal to get closer to my world record. The wind affected my run-up, I tried to adjust, but the most important thing was to win the medal and stay consistent over 15 meters.”

Rojas is a very vocal advocate for LGBTQ issues and has a rainbow next to her name on her Instagram account with close to 1 million followers.

“My orientation has always been important to me and to my career. Since I started sports, I have always tried to fight for the ideologies and rights of women and the LGBT community,” Rojas, who lives in Spain, said in an interview with El Pais in 2021 prior to the Olympics.

“It is also a leap for love and life to be respected, the desire to love and to be loved is respected, and human rights to be valued every day.”