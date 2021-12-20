Out WNBA champion Cheryl Reeve is the new U.S. women’s basketball coach

The U.S. women’s basketball team is going to start taking its cues from an out coaching star. Cheryl Reeve will be the next head coach for the U.S. women’s basketball team, USA Basketball announced recently.

The Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager has won four WNBA champions, and will eventually look to lead the U.S. women to their eight straight gold medal at Paris 2024. Her first major tournament will be the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia next year. Team USA has won that tournament three straight times.

They’ve won 55 straight Olympic contests.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to be named head coach of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team, one of the greatest dynasties in sports,” Reeve said in a statement.

Reeve, who’s been on the U.S. women’s coaching staff since 2014, is married to Lynx Vice President Carley Knox. They have a son named Ollie.

Reeve will take over an Olympic team in transition, with Sue Bird retiring from International play and Diana Taurasi possibly stepping aside as well. The out stars have won five gold medals together, including last summer’s Games in Tokyo.

As Megan Rapinoe (who’s engaged to Bird) once said, you can’t win a championship without gays. The U.S. women’s basketball team embodies that theory: last summer’s squad featured five out stars.

Now, they’ll be coached by an out woman with a championship resume. That’s pretty cool.