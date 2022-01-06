 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brittany Bowe wins a spot in her third Olympics, the 1st out American in the 2022 Games

Brittany Bowe is hoping to add to the bronze medal she won in the 2018 Olympics.

By Cyd Zeigler
2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Long Track Speedskating
Brittany Bowe will represent the United States at the Olympics for the third time.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brittany Bowe has earned a spot on her third United States Olympic Team after her dominant performance in the 1000-meter speed skating Olympic trial.

Bowe won the event with a time of 1:13.63, which was a track record at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. Bowe also owns the world record in the event with a time of 1:11.61.

Headed into the Beijing Olympics, Bowe is a favorite to win a medal.

In the 2018 Olympic Games, Bowe missed various podiums with a fourth and two fifth-place finishes, ultimately earning a bronze medal in a relay event.

Bowe is a former high school soccer and college basketball player who is clearly a gifted natural athlete.

She is publicly out but also does not give many public interviews, as she chooses to focus on competing in her world-class sport.

Bowe is the first publicly out LGBTQ athlete to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Olympics, which will showcase a record number of out athletes.

