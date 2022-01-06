Brittany Bowe has earned a spot on her third United States Olympic Team after her dominant performance in the 1000-meter speed skating Olympic trial.

Bowe won the event with a time of 1:13.63, which was a track record at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. Bowe also owns the world record in the event with a time of 1:11.61.

Headed into the Beijing Olympics, Bowe is a favorite to win a medal.

In the 2018 Olympic Games, Bowe missed various podiums with a fourth and two fifth-place finishes, ultimately earning a bronze medal in a relay event.

Bowe is a former high school soccer and college basketball player who is clearly a gifted natural athlete.

She is publicly out but also does not give many public interviews, as she chooses to focus on competing in her world-class sport.

Bowe is the first publicly out LGBTQ athlete to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Olympics, which will showcase a record number of out athletes.