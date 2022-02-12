Guillaume Cizeron, who came out as gay two years ago, and ice dance partner Gabriella Papadakis set a world record in ice dance at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

With a score of 90.83 points in the rhythm dance portion of the ice dance competition, Cizeron and Papadakis broke their own world record on Saturday. They take a lead of 1.98 points into the free skate, leading the defending World Champions Nikita Katsalapov and Victoria Sinitsina from the country that shall not be named.

Cizeron and Papadakis have won four World Championships, most recently in 2019. They took silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Now they’re halfway to gold.

All four of the teams with out gay men advanced to the free skate. Paul Poirier and Piper Gilles from Canada are currently in sixth place; Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear from Great Britain are 10th; and Simon Proulx Senecal Tina Garabedian were the second-to-last team to qualify, just 0.4 points ahead of the first team out, currently sitting in 19th place.

Cizeron came out casually in 2020 by posting a photo on Instagram of himself and his boyfriend. The image has been liked over 27,000 times.