Opening Night: Iszac Henig and Lia Thomas win multiple medals

Feb 16, 8pmET: Iszac Henig’s Ivy League championships got off to an explosive start beginning with a massive anchor-leg effort in the 200 medley relay.

The sprint specialist hit the water in third, behind Princeton’s Christina Bradley and Harvard’s Mandy Brenner. Despite a sizzling 21.89-second 50-yard freestyle leg, he fell inches short as Yale would finish second behind Princeton.

For Henig this meet means even more because of what he delayed to be here, putting a pause on affirming hormone treatments to have one last season on a Yale women’s swim team.

“I value my contributions to the team and recognize that my boyhood doesn’t hinge on whether there’s more or less testosterone running through my veins,” he told the New York Times last June. “At least, that’s what I’ll try to remember when I put on the women’s swimsuit for competition and am reminded of a self I no longer feel attached to.”

Yale also has a team goal: The Bulldogs haven’t won the league since 2017. They hope to win the title at these championships.

Thirty minutes after a thunderous finish, Henig would open the show for Yale in the 800 freestyle relay, with Penn’s Lia Thomas next to him. Thomas holds the nation’s fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle and has faced months of scrutiny because of her record-setting performances.

Henig fought stroke-for-stroke with Thomas as Thomas got Penn a tiny lead.

Neither ended up celebrating at the top of the podium because of the second leg for Harvard, Samantha Shelton. In a championship second leg, Shelton’s strong effort gave Harvard the punch to win the event. Yale’s quartet fought to second. Penn ended up third.

Both Henig and Thomas sent an early message to the league that these two transgender student-athlete are here to make their mark.

Two trans athletes at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming Championships

Feb 16, 4pmET: Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig are two transgender swimmers who will compete at the Ivy League women’s swimming and diving championships, representing the University of Pennsylvania and Yale.

Over the last few months, each of them has at times garnered national media attention.

Thomas has been the topic of much debate, as she set three school and two conference records very early in the season, her times getting considerably slower as the season progressed.

Henig was the rare athlete to beat Thomas in the pool this season, besting his fellow trans competitor in the 100-free in a dual meet in January.

Here we’ll be tracking how both Henig and Thomas perform at the Ivy League Championships, as people around the world await the results.