Important study of trans athletes looking for people to participate

An important study of transgender athletes is looking for trans athletes around the world to participate in their study.

Joanna Harper has emerged as one of the leading voices in the conversation about the inclusion of transgender athletes, and in particular trans women in women’s sports.

She is part of a group helming a study looking into the topic. And, if you’re an active trans athlete, they need your help.

Harper and her colleagues would love to engage if you are:

Transgender, competing in the same CGS sport (results in time, distance or weight) as you did prior to transition

Aged 18-60 years

Non-smoker

No known cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic diseases

The commitment isn’t difficult. In fact, the study estimates it will take about seven hours over an entire one-year period. At five separate time points across 12 months, you will be asked to complete some training log information (five times) and competition results and relevant health information (also five times).

If you’re interested in learning more, please contact the lead researchers: Joanna Harper at j.harper@lboro.ac.uk, Dr Emma O’Donnell at e.odonnell@lboro.ac.uk, or Dr Gemma Witcomb at g.l.witcomb@lboro.ac.uk.

If you qualify, we hope you will participate.