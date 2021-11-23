Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory says he has a boyfriend

Arthur Nory, an Olympic medalist and world champion gymnast from Brazil, has announced on Instagram that he has a boyfriend.

In an Instagram post in late October, Nory wished marketing analyst João Otávio Tasso a happy birthday while expressing his love:

Happy Birthday to the person who “arthura” and freaks out with me. The phrase “in health or illness, in victory or in defeat, in joy or sadness” never quite fit. And there we are every day walking together. Thank you for always being by my side. I will always be yours. Congratulations João, many years of life and continue to be that amazing person, even if Scorpio (always good to blame the sign).We’re together. Love u @joaootaviotasso #love #pride #birthday #team #boyfriend #superman

The accompanying video is a montage of the two of them together, along with their dog. On his Instagram page, Tasso poses with the rainbow Pride flag and has two posts of him and Nory together.

It is not clear how Nory, 28, defines his orientation on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, but it’s cool that he’s open about his relationship with Tasso. In 2016, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles referred to Nory as her “Brazilian boyfriend,” but then clarified that she used the term loosely and they were just friends.

Nory is not shy about showing off his muscles (he’s been a longtime favorite of gay male Olympic fans) and is a model in addition to a gymnast. But he’s a little banged up now after busting his nose while training, though he is already back on the mat.

Nory has competed in three Olympics and won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Games in the floor exercise and a gold medal at the 2019 world championships.