Gus Kenworthy says health issues may interrupt his Olympic plans

Gus Kenworthy said on Instagram this week that his plan to train and compete for a spot at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing has been interrupted by head issues that forced him to pull out of a competition this past weekend. The skier said he’s been told they are likely the lingering effects of a recent COVID infection he experienced.

“I was worried it had to do with the concussion but I’ve consulted with specialists and because I had previously passed all the tests and was cleared to return to sport we think it’s more likely residual effects of COVID,” Kenworthy wrote. He also recently suffered a concussion, he wrote.

Kenworthy is slated to compete in the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain, in Colorado, where Kenworthy was raised.

He has not yet officially qualified for the Beijing Olympics, making his current health issues that much more concerning for the skier.

“With the Olympics less than two months away I’m incredibly frustrated but trying to stay positive and hopeful that this will pass,” he wrote. “Not sure what else I can do but wait.”

Kenworthy was one of four publicly out gay men, and 15 out athletes total, to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. After those Games he announced he would be competing for Team Great Britain — He’s eligible to represent Great Britain as his mother is British and he was born in England. He’d been part of Team USA until 2019.

Kenworthy won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, adding to his numerous X Games medals.

We’re all sending our best wishes to Kenworthy as he continues his pursuit of a third Olympic Games.