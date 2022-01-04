Jake Atlas returns to pro wrestling, signs with All Elite Wrestling

Pro wrestler and LGBTQ icon Jake Atlas officially signed with All Elite Wrestling, marking his full-time return to pro wrestling after stepping away from the ring for nearly four months.

Atlas’ signing was announced by AEW founder Tony Khan via Twitter Tuesday, one day after Atlas debuted with the company on AEW Dark: Elevation. Atlas defeated Serpentico and, according to fans in attendance, shook hands with Khan following the match, signaling that Atlas may be signing a contract with the company.

“Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great AEW debut,” Khan said. “Welcome to the team!”

Khan also noted that Atlas will be in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday for AEW Dynamite. It is unknown if Atlas will appear on the live AEW Dynamite broadcast or participate in AEW Dark: Elevation tapings prior to the broadcast.

“If only everyone knew every detail leading up to this. This means everything to me,” Atlas said in response to the announcement. “Cliché but I really have a lot to prove now. This year, whether you love me or hate me, you’re going to know me. It is what it is. Superstar is back. Thank you, Tony Khan.”

Atlas’ match on Monday marked his first in-ring appearance since September 2021. After returning to independent pro wrestling at EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch Chicago and wrestling for Ring of Honor early in the month, Atlas stepped away from pro wrestling indefinitely citing mental health issues that date back to his tenure with WWE.

AEW roster members Sonny Kiss, as well as Jungle Boy, one of Atlas’ closest friends, celebrated Atlas’ signing online.

Out AEW wrestler Anthony Bowens also expressed pride in having Atlas join the young promotion’s ranks.