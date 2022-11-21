 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Denver Broncos hold moment of silence, pro sports teams express LGBT support, after Colorado Springs shooting

5 professional teams in Colorado shared their logo in Pride rainbow colors, expressing condolences.

By Cyd Zeigler Updated
/ new
DENVER BRONCOS VS LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, NFL
The Denver Broncos honored the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs with a moment of silence before their home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

After the shooting in the Colorado Springs gay club that killed at least five people and wounded many others, the sports world expressed love and support.

While the motive of the shooter was not yet public information as of Monday morning, the teams took the opportunity to share their love regardless.

The most-liked and most-shared social media post from the Denver Broncos on Sunday, when the Broncos were hosting division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, was a message about supporting the LGBT community in Colorado after the shooting at Club Q.

In addition, the Broncos held a moment of silence for the people killed in the shooting inside the gay club.

The San Francisco 49ers, who have been practicing in Colorado Springs in preparation for the elevation of their Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, have not released a statement, sharing simply a blue heart with a statement from the Air Force Academy. The 49ers are using Air Force facilities for their preparation.

The Colorado Rockies called it a “senseless tragedy”:

The Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, the Denver Nuggets of the NBA and Mammoth Lacrosse — all owned by Stan Kroenke — had the same exact statement on Twitter:

The Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer said the opening day of the FIFA World Cup has been marred by the murder of LGBT people in the club, and their “hearts are solely with those impacted by yet another senseless act of violence.”

Team USA — the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee — is headquartered in Colorado Springs:

We at Outsports express our heartfelt condolences to the people who have lost friends and family in this horrific shooting, and we hope the murderer is brought to justice.

