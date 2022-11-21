After the shooting in the Colorado Springs gay club that killed at least five people and wounded many others, the sports world expressed love and support.

While the motive of the shooter was not yet public information as of Monday morning, the teams took the opportunity to share their love regardless.

The most-liked and most-shared social media post from the Denver Broncos on Sunday, when the Broncos were hosting division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, was a message about supporting the LGBT community in Colorado after the shooting at Club Q.

In addition, the Broncos held a moment of silence for the people killed in the shooting inside the gay club.

Our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless act of violence that occurred last night in Colorado Springs. There is no place for hate, and we stand with the LGBTQ+ community and all impacted.



We will hold a moment of silence before today’s game remembering the lives lost. pic.twitter.com/y7TSuyGvMi — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2022

The San Francisco 49ers, who have been practicing in Colorado Springs in preparation for the elevation of their Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, have not released a statement, sharing simply a blue heart with a statement from the Air Force Academy. The 49ers are using Air Force facilities for their preparation.

The Colorado Rockies called it a “senseless tragedy”:

The Colorado Rockies are deeply saddened by the senseless tragedy in Colorado Springs. Our heart breaks for the lives needlessly lost and for all impacted. There is no place for hate and our thoughts are with the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/eHImChmfcK — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 20, 2022

The Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, the Denver Nuggets of the NBA and Mammoth Lacrosse — all owned by Stan Kroenke — had the same exact statement on Twitter:

We are distraught for the victims and loved ones from the senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs.



Our deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families and friends. We stand with the LGBTQ+ community and all communities impacted by gun violence. pic.twitter.com/HukroOUM62 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 20, 2022

The Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer said the opening day of the FIFA World Cup has been marred by the murder of LGBT people in the club, and their “hearts are solely with those impacted by yet another senseless act of violence.”

Today was meant to be a day of celebration in the soccer community as we kick off the FIFA World Cup.



Instead, our hearts are solely with those impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our state. We stand with the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs and beyond. pic.twitter.com/pdZOhNBnmh — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) November 20, 2022

Team USA — the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee — is headquartered in Colorado Springs:

We at Outsports express our heartfelt condolences to the people who have lost friends and family in this horrific shooting, and we hope the murderer is brought to justice.