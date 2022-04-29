Last season Andretti Autosport IndyCar sponsor DHL ran a special Pride livery on its entry during two IndyCar events in June. This season, the DHL-sponsored entry driven by France’s Roman Grosjean will sport the rainbow colors in front of 350,000 fans and a global television audience.

The “Delivered In Pride” look will return in the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29. Also, replica teams jersey with the DHL rainbow logo will be available for sale in May at Indycar.com and at official Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar shops at the track. Proceeds from the sales will benefit GLSEN.

The team principal noted bringing a message of inclusion on large forum was key.

“We’re really proud to stand with DHL and once again bring the Delivered with Pride message to the racetrack” said Andretti Autosport Chairman and CEO, Michael Andretti. “The month of May is the perfect stage to promote diversity and help build a culture of inclusion. We look forward to seeing the DHL Pride livery on track during this week’s test days and again through the Indy 500.”

In 2021, the #28 Dallara-Honda with the rainbows on the side pods could only a manage a best finish of 11th in the June races at Detroit and Road America. This season Grosjean will be in the seat hoping to move this special ride up the leaderboard in what will be his first attempt at the Indianapolis 500.

In sneak preview during Indy 500 open test last week, Grosjean was 16th fastest at an average speed of 227.018 mph.