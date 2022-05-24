Warriors reporter’s old tweets talked about beating up gays

Golden State Warriors reporter Mark Haynes tweeted a slew of racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ remarks during the infancy of his Twitter account.

Now he’s apologizing after they’ve resurfaced.

On Saturday night, Haynes, who works for the sports website ClutchPoints and is the brother of well-known national NBA reporter Chris Haynes, called Warriors star Steph Curry a “frontrunner” Saturday night when asked about him celebrating Golden State’s playoff win over the Dallas Mavericks before their game was finalized.

“He definitely was front-running,” Haynes said on Twitter Spaces.

Shortly thereafter, Warriors fans began digging through Haynes Twitter account, and reposted at least 56 messages that insult everybody from Asian-Americans to LGBTQ people.

One missive in particular caught our eye: “This gay dude loked [sic] up on on my boy today we was go have to beat the faggot out of him,” Haynes posted in December 2010.

Mark Haynes unhinged tweets thread: — Percocet Abuser (@LongLive__KP) May 22, 2022

ClutchPoints announced Haynes has been placed on indefinite leave. On Monday morning, Haynes reactivated his Twitter account and apologized.

“I sincerely apologize to those that I’ve hurt, triggered or brought unnecessary trauma and pain,” Haynes tweeted. “I was wrong.”

I issue my sincerest apologies. pic.twitter.com/2E6l5XKgFI — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) May 23, 2022

All of the wildly offensive tweets were posted between 2010-13, when Haynes was presumably in his early 20s (his age is estimated as between 30-35). He’s far from the first millennial with a history of malicious and bigoted social media posts.

But nearly five dozen tweets over a period of three years is a lot. That indicates these horrible degrading posts — in one, Haynes advises women to let men rape them so they won’t kill them — weren’t just temporary lapses in judgment.

It seems like hate speech was a regular part of Haynes’ vocabulary.

Generally speaking, the practice of unearthing someone’s old tweets because they criticized your favorite basketball player is repugnant. These Warriors fans likely aren’t good-natured crusaders for LGBTQ rights.

They’re fanboys who are upset Haynes called out Curry for his premature celebrating.

But that doesn’t mean Haynes is a victim. Again, Internet sleuths found at least 56 tweets. Haynes says he’s sorry about the “trauma they’ve caused” now; yet, wasn’t moved enough to delete them until he got caught.

It’s possible Haynes forgot about the tweets, which would further prove how engrained homophobia is in our society.

Just last week, I wrote about how sports reporter Megan Barnard was crudely outed by a now-fired colleague. There remains a dearth of LGBTQ representation in sports media, especially broadcasting.

Haynes’ old tweets aren’t helping in that respect.