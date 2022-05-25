Out AEW wrestler Anthony Bowens is out with a knee injury

Out AEW pro wrestler Anthony Bowens will be out of action for an undetermined amount of time after undergoing a procedure on his knee last week.

Bowens reported his injured status via Twitter Friday.

“I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee,” Bowens said alongside a picture of him giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed. “Story of my life. 1 step forward, 2 steps back.”

The announcement came four days after the airing of Bowens’ most recent match on the May 16 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. Alongside fellow The Acclaimed member Max Caster and the Gunn Club (aka Ass Boys), Bowens gained the victory, but he had very little physical participation in the match beyond gaining the pinfall.

The May 16 match was Bowens’ first since March 9 when he challenged for the AEW Tag Team titles with Caster on AEW Dynamite. Bowens appeared on AEW programming in the period between but didn’t wrestle a match in that timespan.

While it isn’t known how long he’ll be out of the ring, Bowens did note that he will be in Las Vegas this weekend for the company’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view weekend alongside Caster and the Ass Boys. Cue the scissor party.