2 World Cup cricket teammates just got married

English cricketers Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver got married last weekend. It was an affair that was nearly three years in the making.

The happy couple, who are teammates on England’s World Cup cricket team, announced their engagement in October 2019. They originally planned their wedding for September 2020, but pandemic restrictions sullied those plans. They wanted to get married with their teammates in attendance.

“All our best friends are part of the England team, so if we didn’t want any of them there, we could just go ahead,” Brunt told BBC in June 2020.

They were finally able to do that. Cricket broadcaster Isa Guha showcased the ceremony on her Instagram, while England Cricket congratulated the duo on Twitter.

It’s fair to say support was coming from all over the cricket world. There are two other known same-sex cricketing couples: South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk and New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu.

Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xgu7WxtFW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2022

Sciver and Brunt were members of England’s 2017 World Cup winning squad, with the former 369 runs in the tournament — good for sixth in that category (run is the unit of scoring used in cricket).

Sciver celebrated the news on Instagram as well.

Though Brunt and Sciver share rooms at tournaments — along with practically everything else — they treat each other more as teammates when they’re playing together.

“People respect us a lot and sometimes they encourage us to spend more time together,” Brunt told Cricket Magazine. “They’re like, ‘You two never go on a meal together. You’re always hanging out with all the rest of the team.’”

Now, they’ll have the rest of their lives to hang out with one another. Congratulations!