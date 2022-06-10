This trans masculine non-binary pro wrestler is about to make history

Pro wrestler Max The Impaler is set to make history when they become the first out trans masculine non-binary wrestler to set foot in an All Elite Wrestling ring on AEW programming next week.

In a match taped Wednesday for AEW’s YouTube series Dark: Elevation, the “Non-Binary Nightmare” faced fellow trailblazer and former AEW Women’s World champion Nyla Rose in a one-on-one contest worthy of Pride month.

Max’s appearance marks the first time they’ve been featured by a major pro wrestling promotion since being a fixture of Ring of Honor’s revamped women’s division in 2021. Max’s time with ROH came to an end at the beginning of 2022 when all ROH talent were released from their contracts and the company took a temporary hiatus before being bought by AEW founder Tony Khan.

Confirmed: Next Week On #AEWDarkElevation Max The Impaler Formerly Of Ring Of Honor Faces Nyla Rose pic.twitter.com/NWUZKoHVwT — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) June 8, 2022

Beyond televised pro wrestling, Max is a widely known staple of the international independent wrestling scene, delivering powerful and violent battles worthy of the Wasteland motif they embody. They are also one-third of the Wasteland War Party alongside fellow out wrestlers Leon Savage and Heidi Howitzer.

Along with their ability in the ring, their presence as one of the very few trans masculine pro wrestlers in the game vaulted them to hero status for many trans and non-binary wrestling fans.

Max’s AEW Dark: Elevation appearance also makes them the second non-binary competitor to wrestle for the company, joining the delightfully frightening Abadon, who is currently under contract with AEW.

Fans will get their chance to see the historic Max The Impaler vs. Nyla Rose match when AEW Dark: Elevation airs Monday, June 13, at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT on AEW’s official YouTube channel.