Pride month means Pride events are on the horizon, and pro wrestling is ready to meet the demand in 2022. From companies run by LGBTQ creators to promotions spotlighting the growing number of LGBTQ identities in wrestling, June is bursting at the seams with pro wrestling shows prepped to celebrate the LGBTQ spectrum.

There are so many in fact that you likely need a one-stop shop to know when and where these events are taking place across the nation (and world!) over the next few weeks. We have you covered here with a list of Pride-themed pro wrestling events that will be updated throughout the month as new events come to our attention

Hoodslam “Fights Into Dreams” - June 3 - Oakland, CA

The accidental phenomenon is back as LGBTQ icon Dark Sheik’s raucous promotion kicks off a weekend doubleheader in its hometown. The card is packed with Hoodslam homegrown names and top LGBTQ talent, including Brittany Wonder, Ashton Starr and Trish Adora. The show is headlined by the long-awaited Wholesome Gang vs. Creep Squad clash and Dark Sheik herself challenges El Chupacabra for the Golden Gig championship.

GLAM “Reawakening” - June 4 - Oakland, CA

Hoodslam’s “meaner sister” promotion caps off the weekend in Oakland with its first show since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. West Coast stalwarts like Viva Van and Heather Monroe feature on the show, with the whole night capped off with out wrestlers Sandra Moone and Brittany Wonder vying for the vacant GLAMpionship title.

Full Queer 2022 - June 5 - Pacheco, CA

HUGE HUGE HUGE shout out to #RebelKingsOfOakland for allowing us to talk about #FullQueer during their show last night! Only a few more days



Purchase tickets on eventbrite while u still can https://t.co/ZwHkwu4qnk — MarcoMayur (@MarcoMayur51) June 2, 2022

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, Full Queer celebrates its first anniversary with a lineup of top West Coast LGBTQ talent. Notable trans wrestlers Mariah Moreno and Abigail Warren are set for action and “Manager of Champions” Pollo Del Mar will have a face-to-face with former WWE star Mia Yim. In the main event, Da Shade defends his year-long reign as the Princex of Pride champion against Jai Vidal and Keita in a triple threat cage match.

Preston City Wrestling “Pride Of The Ring” - June 11 - Blackpool, U.K.

June the 11th in FUNNY GIRLS is so so close to selling out!



TICKETS: https://t.co/rkJeL9hU9B pic.twitter.com/a127dmt9q7 — PCW UK WRESTLING (@PCW_UK) May 23, 2022

The U.K. wrestling scene will get its own opportunity to celebrate Pride thanks to PCW, boasting many notable names such as Stephanie Sterling, Visage and Priscilla. Che Monet is set to battle Shay Purser and Sass Central (Sassy Bear Clarence and Riley Thee N.B.F) will challenge for the PCW Tag Team championships.

Big Valley Wrestling “Loud & Proud” - June 11 - Las Vegas, NV

Do you have your tickets for Loud and Proud yet? Tickets are available on https://t.co/rMoNZuBnUd NOW! Limited VIP Tickets available. Official card will begin to be announced this week. Fundraiser for the @thecenterlv sponsored by @theappone.



Link: https://t.co/YKUZJZqnm6 pic.twitter.com/2CmuqGxvhp — Big Valley Wrestling (@BVWrestlingLV) May 23, 2022

Sin City’s first Pride event of the month comes from BVW with a triple main event worthy of the event’s name. Kidd Bandit and Dark Sheik face off in their first of two battles during Pride month, GCW Tag Team champion Allie Katch tries to wrestle the BVW Fighting championship from defending champion Papa Jace and Da Shade challenges Sean Black for the Las Vegas championship.

Primos Premier Pro Wrestling “Joan Jetson’s Big Queer Launch” - June 12 - Denver, CO

Excited to announce @PrimosWrestling presents "Joan Jetson's Big Queer Launch" on June 12, 2022, at the Roxy Theatre in Denver. I hope all the #FlightCrew and more will be able to make it to this special Pride show. https://t.co/9TUVT0dt6W#PrideIsStrong pic.twitter.com/tPDFqoFQNq — Joan Jetson (@JoanJetsonRCS) May 16, 2022

The Rockies will host one of the more interesting events on the Pride month calendar. Placing control in the hands of wrestler Joan Jetson, the “Big Queer Launch” brings together local favorites and LGBTQ names from across the nation. Donnie Janela will battle Lypto in a “Don’t Say Gay” match for the Primos 303 title, Primos Heavyweight champion Adrian Grimm against a mystery opponent and Jetson teams up with non-binary wrestler Eden von Engeland. Versus Pro Heavyweight champion Da Shade defends his title against Joe Barton and in the main event, Don’t Die Miles faces Cody Divine in a “Pride flag on a pole” match.

Naptown All Pro Wrestling “I Don’t Even Watch Wrestling” - June 12 - Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 12th, pro wrestling comes to the heart of Indianapolis indie music, the @hoosierdome317 @HoodFoot418 × @DraycoMcCoy

NAP presents "I Don’t Even Watch Wrestling"



Hardcore Music × Hardcore Wrestling

More Info Coming Soon

☝️ ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bhnTleXCpY — Naptown All Pro-Wrestling (@NaptownAllPro) May 13, 2022

The Black and LGBTQ-led promotion’s mission to bring authentic pro wrestling that speaks to underrepresented populations is back with a blend of wrestling and music that needs no ring. Co-founder HoodFoot Mo Atlas has put together a wild hardcore show featuring out wrestler Kai Fayden, NAP co-founders Chase Holliday and Shawn Kemp and triple threat no ring deathmatch main event between HoodFoot, Randi West and Josh Crane.

Pro Wrestling VIBE “Cassandro Cup II” - June 17 - Ridgefield Park, NJ

After two years, the rivalry over "what this sport should be" comes to an definitive conclusion.



"I QUIT" MATCH: @TheBillyDixon vs @MrDariusCarter



Friday, June 17 at Cassandro Cup live from Ridgefield Park on @indiewrestling!#PrideAndVIBE tickets: https://t.co/DbLEhELTbm pic.twitter.com/1lPJeLeubg — Pro Wrestling VIBE (@PWVibe) May 24, 2022

The former Butch vs. Gore’s first event under its new name, Pro Wrestling VIBE, kicks off “Pride & VIBE Weekend” in style. Unlike last year, the Cassandro Cup winner will be determined in a 30-person rumble match featuring top LGBTQ pro wrestling figures. The show will also pit GCW Tag Team champions Bussy (EFFY and Allie Katch) against IWTV World champion AC Mack and Ashton Starr and will host Billy Dixon’s final match, an “I Quit” match against Darius Carter.

Pro Wrestling VIBE “Paris Is Bumping: The Legends Ball” - June 18 - Ridgefield Park, NJ

For the first time ever, the Dolls take center stage in the main event. Who's destiny will be fulfilled at Paris is Bumping on June 18th?@darksheikftf vs @CandidlyCandy_ vs @edithsurreal vs #MariahMoreno



️: https://t.co/DbLEhELTbm

️ @ivanfirejay pic.twitter.com/xmaZCv54Db — Pro Wrestling VIBE (@PWVibe) May 16, 2022

“Pride & VIBE Weekend” continues with the latest edition of the wrestling-meets-ballroom extravaganza “Paris Is Bumping.” Dark Sheik, Eddy McQueen and Larry Legend will be inducted into Paris Honors before things truly go off the hinges with the return of the Grey Sweatpants scramble. The night’s historic main event will be the first to feature all trans women as Dark Sheik, Edith Surreal, Mariah Moreno and Candy Lee battle in a fabulous four-way bout.

F1rst Wrestling “Wrestlepalooza” - June 19 - Minneapolis, MN

The top independent promotion in Minnesota and staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community, F1rst Wrestling brings back its Pride-themed event with a stacked roster of out talent from its own ranks and All Elite Wrestling. Kiera Hogan, Sonny Kiss, Brooke Valentine and Kidd Bandit are set for action, as well as current F1rst Wrestling Uptown VFW champion Devon Monroe.

PrideStyle Pro “Violence Diversified” - June 24 - Las Vegas, NV





$ • $

Save $5 by reserving now*https://t.co/gud1NTFP13



Come celebrate Pride Month w/ the Inclusive Pro Wrestling movement!





Fri 6/24 • 7 PM • Versus Pro Studios pic.twitter.com/fsjHmHEMGw — PrideStyle ️‍ Inclusive Pro Wrestling (@PrideStylePro) May 25, 2022

Las Vegas’ self-described inclusive promotion celebrates its first Pride month with another night full of bangers highlighting the best LGBTQ talent of the West Coast. Dark Sheik and Kidd Bandit will continue their battle in a “Sheik’s Rules (which means there are no rules!)” match before the young company crowns its first champion in a fight between Sandra Moone and Papa Jace.

Pride Championship Wrestling “Bigger, Better, Fabulous” - June 25 - San Antonio, TX

One of the original LGBTQ-led promotions gets back in the saddle this year by returning the San Antonio Pride with its own distinct flair. PCW champion Matt The Wrestler, Madness and Culture Shock will welcome notable LGBTQ talents from across the nation, including Mateo Valentine, Joey Mayberry and MoneyPowerRespect, to the Lone Star State.

Dropkick Depression “Calaway & Cannonball Birthday Extravaganza 3” - June 26 - Williamstown, NJ

Out pro wrestler and Dropkick Depression founder Terra Calaway rings in her and her husband Jeff Cannonball’s birthday alongside Pride month with a worthy card. DD champion Razerwyng takes on Brandon Kirk and Gabby Ortiz faces off against Kacey Catal. Cannonball will be in action against Joel Bateman in a “Single Block” match as well.

Did we miss any? Let us know!