Carl Nassib signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per reports

Carl Nassib has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. According to Schefter, who is citing an unnamed source, the deal is for one year.

Nassib previously played for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019, having strong seasons that led to the Las Vegas Raiders signing him to a large multi-year deal.

Nassib was released by the Raiders earlier this year after a guaranteed contract would have used about $7 million against the Raiders’ 2022 salary cap. As Outsports has said all along, homophobia had nothing to do with his release — It was a business decision.

Now the Bucs have made another important business decision, bringing in a productive defensive player. Not only did he play for this very team, but he also played for now-head-coach Todd Bowles, who was the defensive coordinator his second season in Tampa Bay.

The signing shows that the NFL can and will accept gay players who can help a team win. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl two seasons ago and were a playoff team last year until being upset in the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

With Tom Brady at the help of the offense, Nassib walks onto a team that is favored to win their division.