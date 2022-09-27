Quinton Peron on Amazing Race continues an amazing year

Quinton Peron has had quite a year.

First he was a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Rams the Super Bowl, both hosted and won by the Rams, last February. Now he is competing on Amazing Race with partner and fellow Rams teammate Mattie Lynch.

Peron has actually been a part of two Super Bowls, as the team lost to the New England Patriots in the big game in 2019.

Yes, he was part of the Super Bowl champions earlier this year and now he’s racing around the world for an Amazing Race title.

A couple years ago Peron appeared on Ellen’s Game of Games, winning $75,000 on an episode that aired in February of 2020.

With Napoleon Jinnies, Peron was one of the first two male cheerleaders in the NFL in decades, if not ever.

The history of gay athletes participating on Amazing Race dates back to Reichen Lehmkuhl and Chip Arndt, who together won season four.

Competing against Quinton and Mattie this season are some other LGBT people, in addition to former NFL coach Rex Ryan.