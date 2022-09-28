For years fans, athletes and members of the media have debated which men’s professional sports league in the United States is the most inclusive of LGBT fans, athletes, coaches and everyone else across the sports spectrum. And which league would be the most-receptive to more gay and bi athletes coming out?

We’ve identified the five most prominent American men’s team-sports leagues and included them in this poll of readers and fans.

Which do you think is the most LGBT-inclusive?

Poll Which of these US men’s pro sports leagues do you perceive to be the MOST INCLUSIVE of LGBT fans, players and coaches? MLB - Major League Baseball

MLS - Major League Soccer

NBA - National Basketball Association

NFL - National Football League

How you determine that is completely up to you. We won’t even offer a list of things to consider, as we want our readers to simply share how they’re thinking, given what they’ve seen over the years.

To be sure, each of these men’s pro-sports leagues has tried to do at least something to show that it is inclusive of LGBT fans and players. But has it been enough?

We’d also love your thought on which league you feel is the LEAST inclusive:

Poll Which of these US men’s pro sports leagues do you perceive to be the LEAST INCLUSIVE of LGBT fans, players and coaches? MLB - Major League Baseball

MLS - Major League Soccer

NBA - National Basketball Association

NFL - National Football League

Of course these aren’t scientific polls, but we do hope to gain some insight into how Outsports readers perceive these professional sports leagues.