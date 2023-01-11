Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is the new face of Calvin Klein Underwear

Carlos Alcaraz recently became the youngest top-rated player in men’s tennis history after winning his inaugural Grand Slam at the 2022 U.S. Open. And he’s celebrating by taking it all off for Calvin Klein.

Alcaraz, 19, is the newest face of Calvin Klein’s Calvins or Nothing campaign series. His photographs were shot by Gray Sorrenti, with the black and white images meant to “highlight his strength and confidence,” the iconic underwear brand says in a press release.

Actress Maya Hawke and Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli have also been featured in the series.

In a brief interview with Complex, Alcaraz says Calvin Klein’s incredible legacy was one of the primary reasons he wanted to participate in the campaign.

“The imagery in all their campaigns is timeless and I was excited to work with such a great team,” he said.

Now for the fun part: the pictures

We don’t know how much time Alcaraz will spend atop the ATP rankings. But fortunately, these images are forever.