Is Tony Dungy trying to get fired?

It’s a question worth asking in the aftermath of his tweet Wednesday, in which the NFL Hall of Fame coach and current NBC analyst promoted a false narrative about students identifying as cats, and schools providing litter boxes for them in place of a bathroom.

The repugnant lie has been an online far right-wing talking point for months, and is intended to discredit LGBTQ people.

In response to a Daily Wire story about a Minnesota state legislator pushing for schools to provide students in grades 4 through 12 with access to menstrual products in the bathroom, Dungy tweeted the following:

“That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

While Dungy has a long history of promoting anti-LGBTQ views, which Outsports covered last week in a two-part series, this tweet is the most radical and extreme statement he’s ever made publicly.

Unlike previous statements against same-sex marriage, Dungy can’t say he’s spouting his religious views. There’s no hiding with this one: Dungy shared a disgusting anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory.

In other words, Dungy is acting like an outright bigot. And as of now, you can watch him this weekend on NBC’s NFL playoff coverage.

Gross.