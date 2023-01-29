 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Outsports homepage

Filed under:

New York Rangers immeasurably set back LGBT community in the NHL with Pride jersey refusal

New York Rangers chose to reject LGBT fans by choosing to change course and have players not wear Pride rainbow.

By Cyd Zeigler
/ new
Los Angeles Kings v New York Rangers
New York Rangers players collectively chose to tell LGBT fans they are not welcome at Rangers games.
Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

New York Rangers chose to not have players wear a rainbow jersey for their team designed to welcome LGBT hockey fans to Madison Square Garden for the team’s game on Jan. 27.

The club had announced that the players would wear LGBT-Pride-inspired rainbow jerseys for the team’s warmup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Instead, the team abandoned the rainbow.

You Can Play, the non-profit pushing for more LGBT inclusion in sports that has its foundation in hockey, said they wish some players wore the rainbow logo even while others may have refused.

The Rangers shared a statement about the utter disaster with USA Today:

Our organization respects the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud to bring attention to important local community organizations as part of another great Pride Night. In keeping with our organization’s core values, we support everyone’s individual right to respectfully express their beliefs.

It is totally insane that an NHL club would claim inclusion while supporting unnamed players overtly rejecting the LGBT community.

All the Pride jersey signifies is a welcome message in sports to the LGBT community that has long felt excluded.

But... nope.

The Rangers are on record giving a big thumbs up to people rejecting LGBT fans in their arena.

It’s pretty unfathomable.

More From Outsports

Loading comments...