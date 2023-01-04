Carl Nassib is dating Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl

Carl Nassib has a boyfriend just in time for the NFL playoffs.

In an Instagram story posted over New Year’s weekend, Nassib, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a postseason berth Sunday with their win over the Carolina Panthers, said he’s “kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs.”

Nassib’s beau is Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl, who’s casually been out as gay for over a year on social media. Outsports wrote about Dahl in September, after he had shared a photo of himself and Nassib. Naturally, Nassib responded in the comments with heart emojis.

Dahl competed for Denmark in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He’s also a two-time NCAA champion swimmer, having competed for NC State, winning titles in the 4x100 free and 4x200 free relays.

Nassib, meanwhile, is returning to the NFL playoffs for the second straight season. Since coming out, he’s 2-for-2.

Last year, Nassib made the playoffs with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The old arguments about gay players impeding teams from winning is ancient history, and Nassib’s on-field success proves those fears were never warranted.

But Nassib isn’t just enjoying success as an out gay NFL player. He’s thriving on the field while carrying on an active gay dating and social life. It’s apparent that Nassib and Dahl aren’t hiding their relationship.

Dahl’s summer wrap-up TikTok includes multiple videos where Nassib is visible, dancing with friends like everybody else.

Nassib is in the midst of arguably his best season, with 3.5 sacks, three passes broken up and a fumble recovery. Last month, he helped cement the Buccaneers’ epic comeback win on “Monday Night Football” with a fourth quarter sack.

With Tom Brady seemingly back in his groove, Nassib may have a lot to celebrate at the start of the new year. It looks like his man will be right there with him.

