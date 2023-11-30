Outsports’ story about Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins embracing a Christian organization that so clearly centers anti-LGBTQ doctrine — Focus On The Family — was not met with good graces amongst a group of anti-gay people who decided to reach out to Outsports to explicitly express their hatred of LGBTQ people.

Chief among them was this voicemail left for Outsports co-founder Cyd Zeigler on his personal phone number.

The insulting voicemail was deleterious to various groups of people.

“You’re retarded,” the voicemail started. “Kirk cousins is right. You took something so personal. No wonder you’re so butt hurt because you’re such a fucking homo, taking it up the ass all the time. Stupid bitch.”

You can hear the completely awful, homophobic, anti-gay message inspired by our Focus On The Family report here:

The text, for those who can’t hear the audio:

“You’re retarded. Kirk cousins is right. You took something so personal. No wonder you’re so butt hurt because you’re such a fucking homo, taking it up the ass all the time. Stupid bitch.

Of course, the person sending this message blocked his phone number, given how incredibly cowardly so many anti-LGBTQ people are.

It wasn’t the first hateful message Zeigler received from people looking to tell him what a sinful, awful gay man (or other worse language) he is, or expressing their support for Cousins:

That’s our QB ✝️ — Felipe (@galaxyfefo) November 29, 2023

Thank God for Cousins and Focus On The Family. Fighting evil and sicko groomers every day — flippy hockey (@flip334058) November 28, 2023

Cousins and the Vikings have still remained silent about all of it.