 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Outsports homepage

Filed under:

NFL QB’s appearance with anti-LGBTQ group spawns hate speech amongst fans

Outsports’ story about Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ appearance with, and support of, Focus On The Family caused anti-LGBTQ hate messages.

By Cyd Zeigler
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Kirk Cousins appeared in a video supporting Focus On The Family, a virulently anti-LGBTQ organization.
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Outsports’ story about Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins embracing a Christian organization that so clearly centers anti-LGBTQ doctrine — Focus On The Family — was not met with good graces amongst a group of anti-gay people who decided to reach out to Outsports to explicitly express their hatred of LGBTQ people.

Chief among them was this voicemail left for Outsports co-founder Cyd Zeigler on his personal phone number.

The insulting voicemail was deleterious to various groups of people.

“You’re retarded,” the voicemail started. “Kirk cousins is right. You took something so personal. No wonder you’re so butt hurt because you’re such a fucking homo, taking it up the ass all the time. Stupid bitch.”

You can hear the completely awful, homophobic, anti-gay message inspired by our Focus On The Family report here:

The text, for those who can’t hear the audio:

“You’re retarded. Kirk cousins is right. You took something so personal. No wonder you’re so butt hurt because you’re such a fucking homo, taking it up the ass all the time. Stupid bitch.

Of course, the person sending this message blocked his phone number, given how incredibly cowardly so many anti-LGBTQ people are.

It wasn’t the first hateful message Zeigler received from people looking to tell him what a sinful, awful gay man (or other worse language) he is, or expressing their support for Cousins:

Cousins and the Vikings have still remained silent about all of it.

More From Outsports

Loading comments...