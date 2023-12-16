“The people who helped make change” — they were the ones who Outsports wanted to honor when this website first announced its end-of-year awards back in 2014.

As we prepare for the 10th anniversary edition, we wanted to remind our readers of the great and good from the past decade who have taken pride of place in our Hall of Fame.

Six of the categories have been ever present since that initial 2014 online ceremony.

Male Athlete and Female Athlete celebrate those who excelled in their chosen disciplines; while Male Hero and Female Hero measure success beyond competition, with courage and activism high on the criteria list.

The top accolade on offer is Person of the Year, which goes to the figure who has exemplified the year in LGBTQ sports.

At the other end of the scale is Asshole of the Year, described as “the person who most demonstrated a bygone era in sports” where LGBTQ people are not made to feel welcome.

That “original six” has since been supplemented by two more categories in recognition of both Transgender and Non-Binary people in sport. Determining factors here may include advocacy, achievement, or visibility.

From Monday, the editorial team will be making its presentations and reflecting on the past 12 months.

But before that, here is the Outsports Awards Hall of Fame in full.

Follow the links to read about the winners and see who else was in category contention that year...

Person of the Year

2022: Brittney Griner

2021: Carl Nassib

2020: Katie Sowers

2019: Megan Rapinoe

2018: Adam Rippon

2017: Ryan O’Callaghan

2016: Chris Mosier

2015: Dalton Maldonado

2014: Michael Sam

Male Athlete

2022: Guillaume Cizeron

2021: Tom Daley, Sir Lee Pearson

2020: Rob Kearney

2019: 8 out gay and bi college football players

2018: Eric Radford

2017: Robbie Manson

2016: Orlando Cruz

2015: Eric Radford

2014: Robbie Rogers

Female Athlete

2022: Ireen Wüst

2021: Jonquel Jones

2020: Yulimar Rojas

2019: CeCé Telfer

2018: Sue Bird

2017: Seimone Augustus

2016: Nicola Adams

2015: Abby Wambach and Megan Rapinoe

2014: Brittney Griner

Male Hero

2022: Byron Perkins

2021: Luke Prokop

2020: Kirk Walker

2019: Rob Kearney

2018: Collin Martin

2017: Mack Beggs, Harrison Browne

2016: Amini Fonua

2015: Billy Bean

2014: Conner Mertens

Female Hero

2022: Callan Chythlook-Sifsof

2021: Raven Saunders

2020: Natasha Cloud

2019: Caster Semenya and JayCee Cooper

2018: Sam Rapoport

2017: Katie Sowers

2016: Elena Delle Donne

2015: Layshia Clarendon

2014: Karen Morrison

Transgender

2022: Lia Thomas, Iszac Henig

2021: Alana McLaughlin

2020: Lindsay Hecox

Non-Binary

2022: Jake Caswell

2021: Quinn

2020: Quinn

2019: SonicFox

Asshole

2022: FIFA

2021: People who intentionally misgender trans athletes

2020: World Rugby

2019: IAAF aka World Athletics

2018: Soccer fans who chant gay slurs

2017: Fans who chant gay slurs

2016: Nico Hines and the Daily Beast

2015: Lance Berkman and Rajon Rondo

2014: Tony Dungy

Moment

2020 (special award): San Diego Loyal forfeit match over gay slur

