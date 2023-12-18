 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Outsports homepage

Filed under:

Patriots’ Matthew Judon uses photo of two men kissing to slam Patrick Mahomes and NFL officials

The Patriots linebacker had a two-fer in insults, using homophobic imagery to suggest the officials cheated on Mahomes’ behalf.

By Jim Buzinski
/ new
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, causing a Patriots player to claim the officials were biased against the Patriots.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, causing a Patriots player to claim the officials were biased against the Patriots.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon retweeted a post that both insulted NFL officials and used a photo of a player and a male official kissing in the process after the Patriots’ 27-17 loss Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Judon, who is out with an injury, retweeted an AI-generated image of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kissing an official, writing “I see no lies,” suggesting that Mahomes gets preferential treatment when it comes to fouls called.

An AI-generated image showing Patrick Mahomes kissing an NFL official

The clear inference that NFL officials are on the take when it comes to Mahomes is obvious in Judon’s post. But what has not been as addressed is the implied homophobia — a dog whistle for homphobes — using two men kissing as a reason for collusion and corruption among NFL officials.

We have seen this same cheap use of homophobic imagery or words many times in sports, showing that among certain athletes it’s the worst slur one can think of.

Judon easily could have used an AI image of Mahomes stuffing an official’s pockets with money to make the same point, no matter how absurd the point is. But instead he thought two guys kissing would make it more effectively.

Judon is clearly in line for a fine for criticizing NFL officiating. Ironically, Mahomes was fined $50,000 last week by the NFL and his coach Andy Reid $100,000 for their complaints about officiating following the Chiefs’ loss to Buffalo. Judon needs to get something similar.

More From Outsports

Loading comments...