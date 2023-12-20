New Jersey Devils players will wear Pride jerseys at team’s Pride Night

New Jersey Devils players will wear Pride-themed jerseys as they enter the Prudential Center for their game against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 21, designated as the team’s Pride Night.

It’s a work-around the team has devised after the NHL and league commissioner Gary Bettman mandated that no Pride jerseys be worn by anyone on the ice during warm-ups or a game (or that anyone support any worthy causes on the ice).

The jerseys were designed by local artist Kathryn Kennedy “to represent coming out, this notion of breaking the barrier to be able to live freely and openly,” Kennedy said in a statement. “I strayed from using an easily identifiable border, as well as having groups of circles break away from the larger clusters/logo, to further the idea of breaking the barrier.”

The jerseys will be auctioned to raise money for Hyacinth, a New Jersey-based organization working to stop the spread of HIV and other STDs. A 50/50 raffle that night will also support Out Montclair, an LGBTQ organization in, you guessed it, Montclair, N.J., a community about 10 miles north of Newark.

The question the move raises is whether all of the players on the team wear the jerseys. The NHL hid behind reaction to a few players refusing to wear jerseys earlier this year as the reason for a full league-wide ban. Hopefully the players who do wear the jerseys are celebrated, and the players who don’t wear the jerseys simply share why not.

No, a player who doesn’t wear a Pride jersey shouldn’t be removed from the team or lose sponsors. For over two decades, Outsports and organizations like You Can Play have worked with people to bring them to a place of inclusion. And, as we saw earlier this year, we’re not 100% there yet.

The Devils have hosted a Pride Night every (non-pandemic) season since 2017, creating what, by many accounts, is one of the best Pride Nights in the NHL, embracing both the push for LGBTQ inclusion in sports and the local community. The push for a Pride Night with the team was helped by Joe Altenau, a Prudential Center executive who came out publicly in 2017, and whose advocacy within sports landed him on the Outsports Power 100 this year.

In 2019, Devils player Kurtis Gabriel used Pride Tape on his stick and brought attention to LGBTQ inclusion in the sport.

The Devils currently have one of the very few women and out LGBTQ people in hockey operations, Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan.