Kendall Fuller’s cleats — featuring the anti-LGBTQ organization Fellowship of Christian Athletes — keep making headlines.

After the Washington Commanders cornerback got completely torched by Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill in their Week 13 matchup, Fuller has come under scrutiny.

The Commanders were totally embarrassed by the Dolphins, losing 45-15 in an NFL game that wasn’t even that close.

How do you participate in a game that doesn’t feel as “close” as a 30-point loss? It’s pretty brutal when you captain a team to a 30-point loss that feels even worse.

Enter Commanders captain Kendall Fuller, who looked like the JV squad chasing Hill.

On Fuller’s feet? Cleats honoring and raising money for an organization that bans LGBTQ people from leadership and opposes the marriage of two people of the same sex who have been in a loving, committed relationship for over 20 years.

Seems crazier than Washington making the NFL Playoffs.

But it’s true. Fuller chose to support an organization explicitly opposing equality for LGBTQ people.

The NFL allowed it. The Commanders — including head coach Ron Rivera — allowed it.

And the team lost by 30 points. That was only their third-worst loss of the season, pointing to a complete collapse of leadership from coach Rivera and others.

We love how Esera Tuaolo — a devout Christian former NFL player who came out as gay over two decades ago — talks about this:

Where will 2023 end for Fuller, his anti-gay cleats and the Commanders?

Right now, Fuller’s FCA cleats fetch the second-highest bid amongst Commanders cleats, earning $900 to support the anti-LGBTQ Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Yes, Fuller is actively raising money for a group that bans LGBTQ people — or anyone supporting LGBTQ equality — from leadership.

And NFL fans are supporting it.