Young transgender runner beats West Virginia in Supreme Court over trans athlete ban

A young transgender runner in West Virginia just beat her state in the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the nation’s highest court refused to allow West Virginia to reinstate a law banning transgender athletes from female sports teams at public schools.

The edict, which was passed in 2021, was challenged by 12-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson, who will remain on her middle school’s girls track team.

Pepper-Jackson has been presenting as a girl since the fourth grade, according to The Washington Post.

It’s important to note the Supreme Court’s decision is only temporary. The justices denied West Virginia’ request to lift the injunction against the law that a lower court imposed.

The injunction will remain in place while the legal battle continues in appeals court.

Pepper-Jackson’s case was the first time the Supreme Court has examined the issue of transgender participation in sports. The court currently has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Arguably the court’s two most conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, dissented from the decision.

Republican attorneys general in 21 states backed West Virginia in its fight to reinstate the law.

Transgender athletes are facing severe restrictions and attacks across the country. On Wednesday, Kansas became the 20th state to pass a trans athlete ban.

Under Kansas’ law, challenges could require kids to undergo genital inspections, says the Kansas Reflector.