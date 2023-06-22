Revry brings a Pride Ball that features a new generation of sports

What is a sport?

For the folks at Revry — the world’s leading LGBTQ streaming platform — it’s a live vogue ballroom dance competition featuring hundreds of competitors, most of whom are LGBTQ.

It’s hard to disagree. The competitors engage in moves that are athletically challenging, including voguing, traditional dance and acrobatics.

“Pride Ball marks a significant milestone in the expansion of queer sports as a new and exciting content category,” said Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder and CEO of Revry. “[We are] bringing the fierceness of ballroom culture directly into your homes with this televised spectacle!”

DanceSport has been an emerging perspective of sport for years, with the Gay Games and others adopting ballroom dancing as a medaled competition.

If golf and NASCAR are sports, this is a no-brainer.

From the event’s press release:

Pride Ball is produced by Isla Ebony, a prominent figure in the queer ballroom scene and the “Mother” of the House of Ebony. The show takes place at the renowned NeueHouse Hollywood – a celebrated community event space – and is sure to captivate audiences with an unforgettable experience.

You can check out the Pride Ball on Revry, which is available online and many streaming platforms. And if you want to see some stunning photos from the event, check out Esther Lin’s gallery.