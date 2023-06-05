Vice show ‘Queer Sports’ is 1st to tackle LGBTQ sports topics

The new show from Vice called “Queer Sports” is, as far as Outsports can remember, the first TV show that, on a weekly basis, tackles LGBTQ issues in sports.

Every week through most of May and June, host Arielle Duhaime-Ross guides viewers through a diverse set of conversations revolving around the experiences of LGBTQ people across the sports world.

Guests in the conversations include Olympians Matthew Mitcham and Raven Saunders, NFL veterans Ryan O’Callaghan and RK Russell, athletes Andraya Yearwood, Collin Martin and Sue Wicks, and even figure skating legend Johnny Weir makes an appearance.

The show tackles topics like stereotypes, trans inclusion in sports, mental health, the financial business of being LGBTQ in sports, and other issues.

The format revolves around a round-table conversation with several LGBTQ people in sports, and also features a one-on-one conversation as well as a highlight of an LGBTQ community initiative in sports.

I make an appearance, talking broadly in a one-on-one conversation with Duhaime-Ross about the history of Outsports,

You can follow Vice News and Arielle Duhaime-Ross on Twitter.