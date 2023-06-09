Anthony Bass is no longer part of the Toronto Blue Jays, the team has announced, designating him for assignment the morning of the team’s scheduled LGBTQ Pride Night.

It’s an incredible turn of events less than 24 hours after the club had apparently decided that Bass would catch the opening pitch on Pride Night tonight. Bass had previously shared an Instagram post from an evangelist supporting a boycott of companies that support the LGBTQ community.

Bass had tried to explain away the sharing of his tweet this week, though he said his views on the LGBTQ community had not changed and he simply should have kept them to himself.

Blue Jays fans had booed Bass during his first appearance after his ill-fated Instagram post, and many had demanded further action from the team. Now they’ve gotten it.

So what’s next? According to Yahoo Sports’ Nick Ashbourne:

He will be removed from the team’s active roster and 40-man roster. Within the next seven days he will either be traded or put on irrevocable outright waivers. His time with the Blue Jays has come to an end.

Who would trade for Bass? It remains to be seen.