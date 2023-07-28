Connecticut Sun teammates Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner got engaged to marry last week, the couple announced with a cute photo on Instagram.

Thomas proposed to Bonner on one knee, presenting an engagement ring. According to the Associated Press, the moment happened in Las Vegas shortly after the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, in which both of the women participated.

It was Thomas’ fourth All-Star Game and Bonner’s fifth.

The announcement Instagram post by Thomas came with a one-word caption: FOREVER.

Thomas has been with the Sun since she entered the WNBA in 2014, while Bonner joined the Sun in 2020. They were both top-five picks in the WNBA Draft.

Plenty of people across the WNBA offer congratulations, including Brianna Turner, Kelsey Plum and Courtney Williams. Both the WNBA league office and the WNBA Players Association also joined in the congratulations.

There was a time not so long ago when women were discouraged from dating teammates, let alone marrying them. Today, there are various examples across women’s basketball and hockey that that has changed.

Congratulations to these two, and Outsports wishes them a happy future together.

