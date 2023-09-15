Professional wresting is coming to West Hollywood!

That’s the big announcement from an initiative — Thursday Night Pound Town — hosted by wrestlers Jet Jameson and Ariane Andrew, set to take place at the club Heart WeHo on the evening of Oct. 12.

“I have so much support from everyone for this amazing event,” Jameson told Outsports. As he builds his pro wrestling career, he is also a server at Rocco’s, the sports-bar-and-so-much-more directly across the street from Heart. “My managers, people I work with, drag queens I work with at Rocco’s, everyone is so supportive.”

Part of that support is from entertainer and entrepreneur Lance Bass, who owns part of both Rocco’s and Heart. Bass encouraged Jameson to bring something new to West Hollywood. As far as Outsports knows, it will be the first pro wrestling event ever held in the city.

“It’s gonna be on fire,” Jameson said. “Wrestling isn’t common in the West Hollywood area. It’s new, it’s exciting, and I think people will enjoy it even more than they think.”

The card will feature out former AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss, as well as others like Jessica Roden (J-Rod) and Maximilien Monclair.

The two hosts will also be wrestling. Ariane is a former WWE wrestler who went under the monicker Cameron. Jameson is a rising star in the independent wrestling world who last year was ranked No. 157 on the Queer Wrestling Index, compiled annually by Outsports contributor and LGBT In The Ring podcast host Brian Bell.

Jameson said there will be at least four bouts at the event.

“Ariane wants to make it big, make it ours and make it a really fun indie wrestling experience,” Jameson said.

Tickets to the Oct. 12 Thursday Night Pound Town event are $15 in advance, and will be $20 at the door if available. Bottle-service seating starts at $150. Some Pay Per View should be available after the event.